MANCHESTER — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 11 Office advises motorists a road closure will take place on KY 204 at mile point 10.20 in Whitley County beginning Tuesday, August 1, until Thursday, September 14.
The road closure is needed to accommodate a bridge replacement project located at mile point 10.2 on KY 204.
Motorists are advised to use caution during this period and be aware of signage, road crews and other drivers. The work is dependent on weather conditions.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.
