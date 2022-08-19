WHITLEY COUNTY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 11 Office advises motorists that a bridge replacement project in Whitley County is expected to start on Monday, August 29.
This Whitley County bridge project replace the Powers Hollow Road bridge over Patterson Creek.
Construction is scheduled to mobilize Monday, with traffic control signage in place.
The project will require a full closure of the existing bridge and a traffic detour utilizing Powers Hollow Road, Nevisdale Road and KY 904. The detour will be in effect for up to 60 days.
The new bridge is expected to open to traffic by the end of October.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date and time could be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
