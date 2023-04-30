MANCHESTER — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that bridge maintenance operations will occur on KY 459 from mile points 2.85 to 4.85 in Knox County beginning Monday, May 1.
Work will consist of raising KY 459 above the flood plain along with grade, drain, and surface operations for the bridge.
Motorists can expect one-lane traffic at times along with road closures throughout the project.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect significant delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
A map of the project is available here: Knox_KY459_BridgeMaint.jpg
