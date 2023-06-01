CORBIN — Upon entering Brian’s Sports Card Corner, you are welcomed by a friendly, social cat named Egypt and an array of sports collectables.
In 2006, owner Brian Britton kickstarted a sports card shop in downtown Corbin. Over the years, collectors have come in and out serving both locals and travelers.
Despite the size, Britton has remained in the same location for all 17 years. Nevertheless, the location has proven to resonate well with returning costumers.
“I’ve thought about moving but I’ve never gotten around to do it,” Britton said. “I bring in 50-70 regulars a week from the Somerset area.”
Through it all, Brian’s Sports Card Corner survived the COVID-19 shutdown in surprising fashion.
“COVID was the best thing that ever happened to my business,” Britton said. “Everything (in cards) blew up and people decided to get back into cards again.”
In addition to the store, Britton has been instrumental in organizing a monthly card show in Corbin for nearly eight months. Bringing in a community of collectors to buy, sell, and trade sports cards.
Overall, Brian’s Sports Card Corner carries sports card singles, packs, graded cards, and boxes as well as Pokémon, WWE, Funko Pops, Hot Wheels, supplies, and more.
The card shop is for all ages; it’s open to buying in cash and trading collectables.
For more details, visit Brian’s Sports Card Corner on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.