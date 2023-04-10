CORBIN — Are you ready for "Nothin' but a Good Time?"
The Corbin Arena announced Monday that Poison frontman Bret Michaels will be bringing his Parti-Gras 2023 tour to town on July 27 featuring some rockin' reinforcement from Night Ranger and Jefferson Starship.
The show promises to be a modern-day throwback to epic energy of 1980s hair bands.
Poison has sold over 50 million albums worldwide and is known for hits including "Nothin' But a Good Time," "Talk Dirty to Me," and the chart-topping power ballad "Every Rose Has Its Thorn."
Michaels parlayed his success into several solo albums as well as television fame, starting with the VH1 reality hit "Rock of Love."
Night Ranger got its start in 1979 and gained popularity in the early '80s with hits like "Sister Christian" and "When You Close Your Eyes."
Jefferson Starship is the latest iteration of the group that got its start in the 1960s as Jefferson Airplane with hits like "White Rabbit" and "Somebody to Love." The group's lineup has changed significantly over the years, performing as Jefferson Starship from 1974 to 1984 ("Miracles," "Jane," "Runaway," and "Count on Me"), then as Starship in the late '80s ("Sara" and "We Built This City") before reviving the Jefferson Starship moniker in 1992.
Ticket pre-sales go live Thursday at 10 a.m. General public sales start Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. through The Arena's box office (606-258-2020) or Ticketmaster.com.
