“We are still on schedule for re-opening the Brent Spence Bridge, next week,” he announced during a Zoom press conference in Covington. “The original schedule was set for December 23, and we are still on that schedule.
The bridge, which carries I-71 and I-75 traffic across the Ohio River between northern Kentucky and Cincinnati, has been closed since the early morning hours of November 11, when two trucks on the lower deck northbound lanes collided and burst into flames, heavily damaging the steel and concrete of the upper deck.
Since then, traffic has been detoured at the I-275 interchange, although one northbound lane is open into Covington for passenger vehicles and trucks making local deliveries in that area.
Since Gray’s last briefing a week ago, he says a lot of work has been accomplished.
--The final concrete pour on the upper deck was completed earlier this week when crews installed a new barrier wall. The new concrete roadway has cured and the multiple tests of various sections of the new deck indicate that the surface has met or exceeded all required safety standards. The new concrete roadway on the upper deck has gained the necessary strength to handle live traffic.
--The damaged layer of concrete on the lower deck has been removed, and crews are preparing to pour the new layer of concrete on Friday. That will complete the concrete work.
--Crews have completed several maintenance projects on and around the bridge while traffic is restricted, to minimize future traffic interruptions and maximize efficiency. Overhead signs for the lower deck have been cleaned. A drain has been repaired, and the northbound approach to the bridge has been repaved and restriped.
The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the state $12 million in emergency relief funds, and although Gray has referred to it in the past as a down payment for the project, he now says it will likely cost less than that.
“I don’t want to claim victory prematurely,” he said, “but we have a good sense now of the cost. and know we will be below the quick release number of $12 million. How much below, we still don’t know.”
The construction contract is for $3.1 million, but Gray has said there are other costs associated with the project, including such things as engineering, inspection, and traffic management.
Bob Yeager, chief district engineer for Northern Kentucky, described the process to re-open the bridge.
“Once we get the okay that everything is out of the way,” he said, “we plan to open it up one lane at a time, which is how we do every operation. We’ll start from the beginning of the closure and work our way back until finally everything is open. Traffic will sort of filter through. We really don’t want to do the checkered flag type of thing.”
Yeager added the re-opening will likely take place during one of the non-peak traffic periods and they will notify the public ahead of time.
