WILLIAMSBURG - Whitley County Judge/Executive Pat White, Jr. will appoint Whitley County Emergency Management Director to serve as Interim Whitley County Sheriff. The vacancy comes after the resignation of Todd Shelley. Moses will serve as Interim Sheriff until the November 2022 election.
Shelley offered his resignation to Judge White to be effective November 30, 2021. Moses will take over the office December 1, 2021.
“This appointment will preserve the integrity of the office until the citizens of Whitley County are given a chance to elect who they want to serve in that office,” said Whitley County Judge/Executive Pat White, Jr. “Danny is a long-time member of the Whitley County Emergency Services Community and is well respected by the citizens and those he will be working with.”
Moses has served as Emergency Management Director for Whitley County since May 2008. Moses began his emergency services career in 1979 on the Williamsburg Rescue squad. He co-founded Emlyn Volunteer Fire Department in 1990 and served as a board member and volunteer with that department until 2018. He has also served as a part-time deputy under several previous Sheriff’s Administrations.
“I am honored to be able to fill this role until the voters can decide who should run this office,” said Interim Sheriff Danny Moses. “I look forward to continuing to serve the people of Whitley County, working with our deputies to make sure emergency calls are answered and with the office staff to make sure tax collection and disbursements continue to run smoothly.”
Anthony Christie will serve as Interim Emergency Management Director during the time Moses serves as Sheriff.
