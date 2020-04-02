Laurel County's third case of the coronavirus has been confirmed Thursday morning.
Information on the individual is limited, according to Mark Hensley, executive director of the Laurel County Health Department. Hensley said he had been informed of the positive case Thursday morning but had no details on the person's age or gender at this time. Updates with that information will hopefully be released this afternoon.
"We are starting our investigation into this latest case as we speak," Hensley said during a phone interview around 10:45 a.m. "We will release information as we know it."
