CORBIN—Snoop Dogg is coming to the Corbin Arena in May.
On Friday morning, the Corbin Arena announced that Snoop Dogg, along with special guests Warren G and Tha Eastsidaz will be performing on Saturday, May 7.
Artist pre-sale tickets will go on sale on Monday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. through Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 10 p.m. and will be online only. Public tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. at the Corbin Arena Box Office or at www.ticketmaster.com.
Pre-party and after-party packages will also be available for purchase.
