LAUREL COUNTY — A female was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning after the vehicle she was a passenger in hit a fence post and tree.
The name and ages of the victim and driver have not yet been released as next of kin are notified.
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash which occurred on Pine Grove School Road, approximately 4 miles south of London, at approximately 8:55 a.m.
Sheriff's investigators report that apparently a pickup truck traveling eastbound on Pine Grove School Road ran off the roadway hitting a fence post and tree causing a fatal injury to a female occupant in the vehicle.
The male driver was not injured.
A Sheriff's Office reconstructionist along with Sheriff's detectives and deputies are continuing the investigation.
More information will be released after next of kin have been notified.
Assisting at the scene were: Lily Volunteer Fire Department, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London Laurel Rescue Squad, and the Laurel County Coroner's Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.