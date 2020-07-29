LAUREL COUNTY — Laurel County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent road rage incident where one individual was shot multiple times.
The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of US 25 E and US 25 in southern Laurel County, commonly referred to as Malfunction Junction, according to Laurel County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Gilbert Acciardo.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.