The Corbin Board of Education voted Thursday evening in its monthly meeting to make masks optional in the school district starting Monday. The optional masks applies to while in school and on buses.
Superintendent Dave Cox noted that the school board had wanted to make decisions based on the current COVID rate in the area. Board Chair Kim Croley noted Whitley County had made it out of the red zone and was now in the orange zone.
The board members unanimously approved the motion with the agreement that they will revisit the mask policy and make changes as needed.
The board members briefly discussed if the Kentucky Department of Education said buses were public transportation, but ultimately the board members decided to apply optional masking to students and staff on buses as well.
