LAUREL COUNTY — A man was fatally shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon around 2:20 p.m. on West KY 80 (Hal Rogers Parkway).
The roadway was closed near Glenda's Lane as first responders were on scene and investigators assessed the crime scene for a period of time. It is open as of 4:10 p.m. Wednesday.
A person in a small black car reportedly shot the man and drove on west towards Pulaski County, according to scanner traffic.
A suspect was reportedly apprehended on West Ky. 80 in Somerset Wednesday afternoon after the shooting in Laurel County.
Laurel County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Gilbert Acciardo said the sheriff's office deputies were heading to Somerset to interview the suspect.
Acciardo said he didn't know the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
This is a developing story.
