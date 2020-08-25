Laurel County Sheriff's Office are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in a wooded area off Ponderosa Drive approximately 2 miles west of London at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
No immediate cause of death was apparent.
Laurel Sheriff's Lieut. Chris Edwards along with Sheriff's detectives and deputies are conducting the investigation.
An autopsy will be conducted in Frankfort on Wednesday morning to determine the cause of death.
Assisting on the investigation for the Sheriff's office was: Lieut. Chris Edwards, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Capt. Robbie Grimes, Sgt. Brett Reeves, Detective Bryon Lawson, Detective Taylor McDaniel, Detective Robert Reed, and Deputy Brad Mink.
