LONDON—A London woman has been arrested in connection with the September 25, 2021 murder of Laurel County man Bryan McCarty.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department reported that they had arrested Victoria Strelsky, 49 of London, following an extensive investigation into the murder of McCarty.
On September 25, 2021, Deputy Jamie Etherton was dispatched to conduct a welfare check on McCarty, age 62 at the time of his death, following a request by one of McCarty’s business associates after noting McCarty had missed a business meeting. After arriving at McCarty’s home on Maple Grove Road, Etherton found McCarty’s body. A press release from the sheriff’s office stated that McCarty had been shot multiple times.
During the course of the investigation, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department executed multiple search warrants at two residences owned by McCarty in October after information had been developed by investigators. At that time, numerous pieces of evidence were located and seized, according to a press release by the sheriff’s office.
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department announced a $10,000 reward was being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) involved in the murder of McCarty. By mid-October, that reward had been increased to $25,000.
On Thursday, Strelsky was arrested and charged with murder, first-degree forgery and tampering with physical evidence.
Strelsky was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center, according to the press release.
Assisting on the arrest were Major Chuck Johnson, Detective Brad Mitchell, Deputy Jamie Etherton, Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, and case officer Detective Taylor McDaniel. Assisting on the investigation was Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Capt. Robbie Grimes, Lieut. Chris Edwards, Sgt. Richard Dalrymple, Detective Bryon Lawson, Deputy Allen Turner, Detective Robert Reed, Deputy Hunter Disney.
Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Taylor McDaniel is the case officer.
Laurel County Sheriff John Root said in the press release that his staff has worked relentlessly on this case following up on every lead and their efforts were successful with the suspect being charged.
