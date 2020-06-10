LAUREL COUNTY — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 3-year-old girl who was last seen at 2:11 p.m. June 9, according to a press release from Sheriff John Root.
Anabella Strunk was last seen on Lynn Acres Road in southern Laurel County.
She may be with her biological dad, Jeremiah Strunk, and an adult female. They could be in a Buick Rendevous.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of this child is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.
