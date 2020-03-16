Gov. Andy Beshear reported one person who was diagnosed with the coronavirus has died. It is the first death in Kentucky with the coronavirus as a contributing factor.
The individual was a 66-year-old male from Bourbon County.
Gov. Beshear said there were multiple contributing factors that resulted in his death, but the coronavirus was also one of those.
Gov. Beshear announced the state’s first death related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) during his update to Kentuckians from the state Capitol Monday morning.
“Sadly, last night, we lost a Bourbon County man who was treated for multiple medical conditions and tested positive for COVID-19, which was a contributing factor,” said Gov. Beshear. “My family and every Kentuckian is lifting up his friends, family and community in our thoughts and prayers. While we have taken aggressive action to combat this world health pandemic, in the days and weeks ahead, we must continue to pull together as Kentuckians to stop the spread of this virus. We are a resilient people. We will beat this virus.”
Gov. Beshear said Bill Sisson, the president of Baptist Health Lexington, relayed his sympathy.
“We are deeply saddened to share the news that the Bourbon County resident who tested positive for COVID-19 at Baptist Health Lexington has passed away from complications due to multiple medical conditions,” said Ruth Ann Childers a spokesperson with Baptist Health Lexington. “Our sympathies are with the family for their loss.”
