LONDON — The Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London is heading an investigation into an officer-involved shooting incident late Saturday night.
The incident involved Laurel County Sheriff's deputies who were responding to a complaint that a male was refusing to leave property on Chestnut Way, one-half mile west of London, around 10:26 p.m. While en route, Deputies Hobie Daugherty and James Fox were notified that the man was hiding in a woodline near the complainant's home and was threatening to shoot him. The darkness prevented the caller from getting a description of the suspect.
However, on arrival to the scene, the deputies located a male subject lying prone, armed with a pistol that was aimed at Daugherty. The man refused to comply with commands to drop the weapon, resulting in Daugherty firing at the man in self-protection. The gunshots struck the man in the shoulder and abdomen, according to information from the Sheriff's Office.
The suspect was then disarmed and deputies administered emergency treatment until EMS arrived at the scene. Other agencies also responding included the London City Police, additional Sheriff's deputies, and Kentucky State Police troopers.
The suspect, who was identified as 59-year-old Michael Collins of London, was transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. Lt. Chris Edwards with the Sheriff's Office has obtained warrants for Collins, charging him with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
By request of the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, the Kentucky State Police were asked to conduct the investigation regarding the response to the resistance.
Assisting at the scene were Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Lt. Chris Edwards, Detective Taylor McDaniel, Detective Robert Reed, Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Charlie Johnson, Deputy Jamie Etherton, Bailiff Dennis Gilbert, and Bailiff Dawn Hearn.
Other agencies assisting included London City Police, Kentucky State Police, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County. Also assisting Is Laurel County Commonwealth Attorney Jackie Steele.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.