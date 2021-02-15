LONDON - The Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London is investigating an officer involved shooting, involving a Corbin Police Department officer who fatally shot a 20-year-old Corbin man.
According to a press release from KSP, the shooting took place shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Dogwood Cove in Corbin.
According to KSP’s preliminary investigation, an off-duty Corbin Police Department officer was contacted at his home by a neighbor in reference to a prowler complaint. The press release provided by KSP goes on to say that the officer went outside and was confronted by Phillip N. Davenport, 20, of Corbin.
Davenport and the officer then became involved an altercation, during which the officer discharged his agency issued firearm striking Davenport, who was then transported from the scene by Whitely County EMS to Baptist Health Corbin.
After arriving at the hospital, Davenport was pronounced dead by the Whitely County Coroner.
KSP says an autopsy has been scheduled at the state medical examiner’s office in Louisville.
The investigation is currently ongoing and being led by Post 11 investigative Sergeant Duane Foley. Sergeant Foley was assisted at the scene by the Post 11 investigative section, the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team, the Corbin Police Department, Whitley County EMS and the Whitley County Coroner’s Office.
