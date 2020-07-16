CORBIN — Knox County Health Department reported two deaths at the Christian Health Center in Corbin and seven new positive COVID-19 cases in the county in its Thursday report.
The residents, one resident was age 79 and the other was 59, had tested positive for COVID-19, prior to their deaths. Christian Care Communities President and CEO Mary Lynn Spalding said they both had underlying conditions.
"It is always tragic to report any death, our hearts are with these families during this difficult time," said Rebecca Rains, director of the Knox County Health Department.
Knox County has reported a total of 126 COVID-19 cases as of Thursday.
