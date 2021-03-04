11:05 A.M. THURSDAY
A woman is dead following a house fire Thursday morning. A man was airlifted from the scene.
The fire occurred in the 8000 block of West Laurel Road (KY 192) and the roadway is blocked as multiple fire departments and first responders are on scene.
10:41 A.M. THURSDAY
A fatality has been reported in a house fire on West Laurel Road (KY 192).
Laurel County Sheriff's Office is advising the roadway is shut down near the structure fire which is 8 miles west of London on KY 192.
10:20 A.M. THURSDAY
Multiple fire departments and other first responders are on scene of a structure fire in the 8000 block of West Laurel Road. This is just past Laurel Lake Road North.
The Laurel County Fire Department asked for the public to please avoid the area if possible and seek alternate routes and use caution if in the area.
