KNOX COUNTY - Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell has declared a local state of emergency that shifts the obligations and coverage area of the Stinking Creek Fire Department to the East Knox Fire Department.
Judge Mitchell’s declaration comes after he received official notification on March 29 from the Kentucky State Fire Commission saying it no longer recognized the Stinking Creek Fire Department as a fire department.
The declaration states that, “this situation creates considerable hardships for the citizens ‘in this fire district.’”
The declaration states that the East Knox Fire Department shall direct all operations within the existing Stinking Creek Fire Department coverage area, and that all Knox County Fire Departments shall cooperate to the fullest extent with East Knox in providing assistance as may be required.
When asked why the Stinking Creek Fire Department was no longer recognized by the Kentucky State Fire Commission, Judge Mitchell told the Times-Tribune that the now former fire department was being investigated by multiple agencies, including the state fire commission.
Judge Mitchell refused to comment further as the investigation is still open.
The Times-Tribune has reached out to the Kentucky State Fire Commission for more details. This story will be updated upon the release of any additional information.
