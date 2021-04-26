LAUREL COUNTY — A body was discovered in a pond in Laurel County Monday morning and now Laurel County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation.
The body was found in the pond off Blakely Road, approximately 4 miles south west of London, by area residents and Laurel County Sheriff's Office responded to the call at about 11:26 a.m. Monday.
Sheriff's investigators report the body was a male and they are working to make a positive identification on the individual and cause of death.
Laurel Sheriff's Lieut. Chris Edwards and Detective Taylor McDaniel who are the case officers are continuing to investigate assisted by Major Chuck Johnson, Capt. Robbie Grimes, Detective Bryon Lawson, Deputy Jamie Etherton, Deputy Allen Turner, and Deputy Hunter Disney.
Also assisting was Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London Laurel Rescue squad, Laurel County Dept. of Public Safety, and the Laurel County Coroner's office.
