CORBIN — Corbin Independent School District will be implementing a new mask policy on Monday where students and staff will wear masks when moving around the school, classroom and all the time on the bus, but masks will not have to be worn when seated in their own seat.
BREAKING NEWS: Corbin school district to allow no masks when students, staff seated
- By Erin Cox Editor
The school board members unanimously voted to approve the change, noting lower positive COVID-19 numbers in the area. They did specify that masks will continue to be worn if students are working in small groups and while on the bus.
Parents will be receive communication on the change over the weekend.
