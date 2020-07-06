breaking featured BREAKING NEWS: Charlie Daniels dies at 83 Staff Report Jul 6, 2020 6 hrs ago Charlie Daniels File photo Charlie Daniels has died at age 83 after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke.The Country Music Hall of Famer died Monday morning. The news of his death was shared by his publicist.This is a developing story. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Charlie Daniels News Medicine Advertising Publicist Stroke County Music Hall Of Famer Death Die Hall Of Famer Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Brown Reasor, Wilma SIMPSON, Robert MCFARLAND, Cody LUNSFORD, Barbara TAYLOR, Dorothy Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUPDATE: Lexington man charged with murder of man found dead in Levi Jackson park12 Whitley County Detention Center inmates quarantined after contract staff person tests positive for COVID-19Employee at Gail Frederick School of Dance and Gymnastics tests positive for COVID-19Michigan man sentenced to 35 years for murder after shooting bystander during robberyDowntown Williamsburg business owner, city officials looking to use Fourth Street for dining, entertainmentHALL THINGS CONSIDERED: We are welcoming Baby Jaxson to the world this week!Tourism board in talks of taking on Downtown, Main Street projects Man stabs self at Knox County CourthouseCorbin Speedway's July 4th races canceledKSP charges Laurel Co. man with child sexual exploitation offenses Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
