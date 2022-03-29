WILLIAMSBURG — Paul Brock will face life in prison without possibility of parole, after a 12-member Whitley County Circuit Court jury found him guilty last week of the murders of Mary Jackson, Tiffany Myers, Aaron Byers, the fetal homicide for Myers’ unborn child and tampering with physical evidence.
On Tuesday the court reconvened for the penalty phase of the trial after the guilty verdict on Thursday. The prosecution recommended Brock serve life without parole on the murder charges, life in prison for the fetal homicide charge and five years in prison for the tampering with physical evidence, all to be served concurrently. Brock agreed to that sentencing, so the jury didn't have to deliberate.
Brock, 41, of Corbin was accused of killing Jackson, 74, her pregnant granddaughter, Myers, 33, and Myers’ husband, Byers, 45. The bodies of Jackson and Myers were found at their Ellison Street residence in Corbin on February 17, 2018. It was determined that they had been shot to death. Byers’ body was found Feb. 19, 2018 in a shallow grave in a wooded area owned by Brock off Corinth Cemetery Road.
This story will be updated.
