body 1

London Police Department was present at Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park Wednesday evening.

 Nita Johnson

LONDON — London Police Department responded to Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park Wednesday evening after a body was reportedly found.

The body was reportedly found in a camping area above the amphitheater in the park.

London Police Department, the Laurel County Coroner and Ambulance Inc. were all on scene Wednesday evening.

A detective with the London Police Department said it was an active death investigation.

This is a developing story.

React to this story:

0
1
0
9
0

Tags

Recommended for you