BARBOURVILLE — Barbourville Mayor David Thompson and five Barbourville Police Department officers are self quarantining after a Barbourville PD officer tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
Barbourville Police Department Assistant Chief Jake Knuckles said in a release that an employee of the department tested positive for the virus. According to the release, March 30 was the last day the employee worked a shift. The employee is recovering at home.
"We are following all guidelines to inform anyone who may have worked with the officer and assess all potential exposures," Knuckles said in the release. " The Barbourville Police Department is working closely with the Knox County Health Department to track individuals who has close contact with the employee and are at risk for a potential infection."
The mayor and five officers came into contact with the employee who tested positive so they have been ordered to quarantine.
Others will who were in close will also be notified.
"If you are not contacted by the Knox County Health Department, then you are [not] considered as having any more risk than the general public at this time," the release said.
The Barbourville Police Department has implemented guidelines to protect all employees and the public including sanitizing the offices and vehicles at the end of every shift.
"Our thoughts are with this employee during this time and pray for a speedy recovery," the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.