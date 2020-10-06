CORBIN - Citing data received from the Whitley County Health Department, and feedback from the community and its staff, the Corbin Board of Education passed a motion to delay the start of in-person classes during a special-called meeting Tuesday evening.
Corbin had previously planned to return to in-person classes this Thursday, Oct. 8.
The board decided that Corbin students will continue with online, NTI learning until after the school district’s fall break scheduled for Oct. 15-18. The board plans to reassess the county’s incident index, and make future plans concerning in-person classes then.
Whitley County currently has an incidence rate of 49.2, making it a red county in the state’s four-color metrics guide created by The Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) last month.
Red counties are those with more than 25 cases per 100,000, and means school districts should move the following week to all-virtual instruction. Sports and all extracurricular activities must be suspended.
However, Superintendent David Cox said that when asked by a board member earlier in the week what it would take to shut Corbin’s sports down, he said that he replied, “an outbreak.”
The school board also passed a motion stating that when the school district is able to return to in-person classes, parents and students would have one of two options. The first would be to continue with virtual only learning. The other would be a hybrid schedule with Monday and Tuesday designated for one group of students and Thursday and Friday for another group of students. Wednesdays would be a virtual learning day for all students.
This is a developing story.
