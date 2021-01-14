CORBIN—A Corbin man was arrested early Thursday morning in connection to robberies at three different Corbin tobacco stores.
Officers responded to two separate alarms just minutes apart going off at both Kwik Stop on 18th Street and A to Z Mart located at 1304 S. Main Street at around 12:50 a.m. last night.
Upon arrival, officers observed that someone had apparently attempted to gain entry into both Kwik Stop and A to Z Mart as the glass on both doors were broken and a concrete block sitting just inside the doors, according to the police report.
Officers reviewed security footage at each location showing a tall, thin built subject wearing jeans, a green jacket and a black and gray toboggan. The subject was also wearing black and white shoes with a distinct design and walked with a noticeable limp in his left leg.
Around 1:40 a.m., after leaving the scene at A to Z Mart, an officer observed the front door and drive-thru window were busted out at Corbin Tobacco 2 located at 1100 South Main Street, just down the road from A to Z Mart.
According to the police report, officers cleared the location and believed that several items had been taken after finding a carton of Marlboro Red cigarettes on the floor along with two MyBlu Juul devices.
At 2:19 a.m., the owner of A to Z Mart called the police department after seeing a subject matching the description of the person on video in the tobacco store riding a bicycle down US25-W near Wallens Towing.
Patrol Officer Shannon Jones was nearby and stopped Jerrad Gilbert, 19, in the parking lot.
Upon running his ID, the subject was confirmed to have an active bench warrant in Laurel County and was placed under arrest and searched. After searching, officers found that Gilbert had four packs of new, unopened Marlboro Red cigarettes in his pockets, according to the report.
After reviewing video from Corbin Tobacco 2, officers found that the subject matched the description of the person in the other two security videos.
Items that appeared to have been stolen, as well as the clothing worn in the videos, were all found some time later at the subject’s mother’s residence.
The total value of the products stolen was approximately $90 and the estimated repair cost to the buildings are over $1,000.
Gilbert was charged with burglary in the third degree, first degree criminal mischief and criminal mischief second degree.
He was scheduled to be arraigned in Whitley County Court today at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.