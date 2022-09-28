FRANKFORT — The Bourbon Barrel Taxation Task Force, co-chaired by Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, held its fourth meeting Friday. The task force is studying the current property tax structure rate for bourbon aging in barrels in Kentucky in hopes to increase tax revenue and new jobs by developing an ideal tax rate structure.
Since the start of the 2022 Interim, Stivers, Senate budget chair Chris McDaniel, R-Ryland Heights; Senator Jimmy Higdon, R-Lebanon; and fellow task force members, have heard from advocates and stakeholders to identify potential policy solutions that strike a balance between the success of Kentucky’s bourbon industry and the needs of communities where distilleries operate. County and city governments and school districts benefit from revenue generated by the bourbon industry. Any change can affect the funding that districts from the SEEK funding as well as funds received by local governments.
Local Government and School District Revenue
At the Bourbon Barrel Task Force meeting in August, the Kentucky Association of Counties reported barrel taxes generated more than $33 million in revenue in 2021 for the Commonwealth. This number was $10.7 million in 2009.
Eric Kennedy, director of advocacy for the Kentucky School Board Association, provided the task force context on the industry’s impact on Kentucky school districts. Property values being assessed at their fair cash value is an important factor in making realistic projections related to the amount of bonding schools may leverage. A decline in property values could cause school district’s tax rates to increase to account for their decline in property taxes.
“Naturally, I have many concerns with this issue as it affects Marion and Nelson Counties dramatically,” said Higdon. “I’m working to come to the best conclusion for the 14th Senate District where half the world’s bourbon is stored.”
Economic Impact of Kentucky’s Bourbon Industry
Dr. Paul Coomes, emeritus professor of economics at the University of Louisville, Eric Gregory, president of the Kentucky Distillers Association (KDA) and Tim Eifler, also with the KDA, presented data showing the bourbon industry’s economic impact on the commonwealth. They indicated there were 11.4 million bourbon barrels in inventory as of the end of 2021. There are an additional 600,000 reused barrels and neutral spirits in inventory. The total of all of these barrels have an assessed value of approximately $5.2 billion.
Coomes testified the estimated growth in annual Kentucky tax revenue over the past decade has increased by 144 percent. Not included in the KDA’s presentation of estimated tax revenues are those generated from utility taxes, insurance premiums, state and corporate income taxes, restaurant and city taxes, motel and hotel room taxes and visitors bureaus.
McDaniel said some communities dependent on revenues generated from the bourbon industry may have too many eggs in one basket, should consumer choice dictate a decline in the industry. Coomes said he believes there is strength in diversity within the industry, and therefore revenue, in many of the areas where distilled spirits are booming. By contrast, when coal went away in eastern Kentucky, there wasn’t a manufacturing industry to take its place.
Coomes’ testimony argued once tax rates surpass the peak of an economic standard, known as the Laffer Curve, tax revenues will decrease. Competition from other states could also reduce the economic footprint of the bourbon industry in Kentucky.
“When you lose property, you lose jobs, and if you’re not expanding, you’re not broadening the tax base,” Stivers said. “My goal in sitting down with fellow co-chair Representative Chad McCoy will be to set the table for a collaborative discussion among all parties.”
The Bourbon Taxation Task Force’s next scheduled meeting is at 10 a.m. Friday, October 21 in room 169 of the Capitol Annex. Past task force meetings are available on the Legislative Research Commission YouTube Channel. Future meetings of the task force will be streamed via the YouTube Channel as well.
