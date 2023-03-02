Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...South to southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. More widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized wind gusts exceeding 60 mph will be possible for elevations 2000 feet and above Friday afternoon and early evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&