LONDON — A London man was found dead, lying on the ground off Interstate 75 exit 38 on Thursday morning.
At approximately 8:04 a.m., Kentucky State Police Post 11, London received a call from a motorist about a unresponsive male individual lying on the ground off Interstate 75 at exit 38 near a small wooded area in Laurel County.
KSP Detectives discovered Edsel D. McQueen, 56, of London, dead. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Laurel County Coroner’s Office.
His body will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The cause of death has not been determined and is pending the results from the autopsy.
The investigation is continuing by KSP Detective Logan Gay. He was assisted at the scene by Troopers from Post 11, Laurel County Coroner’s Office, Laurel County EMS, and Laurel County Rescue Squad.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.