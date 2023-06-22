GRAY — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation following the discovery of human remains Monday evening near Hall Circle.
According to a press release from the agency, deputies responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. after a backpack was found by a West Knox firefighter.
The Regional Emergency Management Manager, Knox County Emergency Management, Corbin City Police, Knox County SORT (Special Operations Rescue Team) and West Knox Fire Department assisted in the search resulting in the body being located around 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Knox County Coroner’s Office was notified and also responded to the location.
Due to the vicinity where the body was discovered, according to KCSO, it is believed to be a man from the Gray community who went missing on May 24.
His identity was not released pending positive identification as well as a determination of the cause of death by the medical examiner in Knoxville.
The fireman leading Monday’s search was Graham Barrineau, founder of Diving for Hope — a local nonprofit which specializes in water rescue and recovery.
Barrineau told The Times-Tribune that while this search didn’t involve water, the missing man’s family had contacted the organization about three weeks into his disappearance.
After an initial search of the man’s home, the Diving for Hope team researched some clues to help determine the area searched Monday.
“We found some items in the woods and we knew that he was close to us,” Barrineau said, adding at that point, he contacted Knox County first responders. “It’s definitely an honor to bring closure to the family.”
Barrineau said members of the Diving for Hope team — including him as chief, a co-owner as assistant chief and some 10 volunteers — all have backgrounds in emergency management. A native of Laurel County, he said that kind of work has always tugged at his heart. Since establishing the organization, Barrineau said the furthest case he has been involved in was from North Carolina.
“We definitely expand our territory to go anywhere,” he said of a nonprofit’s reach. “We don’t have to stick by a boundary line. If someone needs help, we’re going to find them and bring closure to the family.”
