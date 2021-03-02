UPDATE:
The body found in a creek on Monday afternoon was identified as a London man who had been missing for over a month.
Willis Benway, age 54, of Locust Grove Road, London had been reported as a missing person on January 19.
Investigation is continuing by Lieut. Chris Edwards.
LAUREL COUNTY — A dead body was found in a creek Monday afternoon and the Laurel County Sheriff's Office is now investigating.
The body was found off Locust Grove Road, approximately 8 miles southwest of London, around 1:55 p.m., according to a press release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
Laurel County Sheriff's investigators were called to the scene by an individual who discovered the body.
The Laurel County Coroner's Office was called to the scene and authorities were attempting to identify the individual found, the press release said.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
Assisting for the Laurel County Sheriff's office were: Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Detective Robert Reed, Detective Bryon Lawson, Deputy Hunter Disney, and Lieut. Chris Edwards who is the case officer.
Also assisting at the scene was the London-Laurel Rescue Squad, and Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County.
