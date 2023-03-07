On Saturday, BoBo’s Boutique was recognized by the Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting celebration. However, recognition of Melissa McKiddy’s business wasn’t the only topic that carried within the boutique.
The business displays photos of the late Jasmine Cornett throughout the store. Cornett was a mother and a local of the town many remember fondly.
McKiddy explained her niece Jasmine lost her life during child birth at the age of 29, leaving a family behind.
“At first I had thought up the name ‘Cookie’s Boutique’ for our business because my niece gave me the nickname ‘Cookie’. However, one day I gave her the name ‘BoBo’”, McKiddy said. “Everyone called her that and when I remembered that moment, I knew it would be BoBo’s Boutique.”
Jasmine’s imprint is seen throughout the boutique — inside and out.
The building, painted black, has a white arch that they display photos of Jasmine on with a projector at night.
“The name just made sense. You will never be able to think of us and not of her, “McKiddy said.
The McKiddy family took the full plunge when they moved back to Kentucky. They loved the town so much they purchased the former bar next door to expand their business and live in the apartment upstairs.
“When I say we are fully committed to this town, I mean it,” McKiddy said. “We saw the growth of our hometown and we just had to be a part of it.”
BoBo’s Boutique specializes in customizable boutique products like embroidery, coffee cups and tumblers.
“I just want everyone to remember her life,” McKiddy said. “I want her children to be reminded every day of the legacy she left behind.”
Jasmine’s children still live in Williamsburg with family, and McKiddy is planning a candlelight ceremony in town in honor of Jasmine during her birthday in May.
BoBo’s Boutique is open from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. They are located at 106 S. 3rd Street, Suite 4, across from Williamsburg Furniture.
