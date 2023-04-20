CORBIN — The Corbin Independent Board of Education (BOE) had an eventful special-called meeting on Tuesday. They approved a new position, a new policy concerning naming facilities after honorable people still living, and made a change for the start date for the next school year and Spring Break.
In the last BOE meeting, members struggled to agree on a title and description for a new role being created to be proactive in students mental health before crisis begins in the lives of students.
On Tuesday, a title and description were ready to be proposed to the entire board, which approved the new Student Well-Being Coordinator.
“This is the position we had a special working session on and I appreciate the good discussion we had and the changes that were made to the title and how we listed the job,” board chair Todd Childers said.
The function of the job was posted by the BOE.
It reads as follows: “Support schools in the implementation of MTSS procedures by targeting non-academic barriers that prevent students from reaching their fullest potential.”
The entire description for Student Well-Being Coordinator was provided by the Corbin Board of Education and is available to be read at thetimestribune.com.
Additionally, they approved a new psychologist position to be created for the district.
Another issue discussed in a former meeting was the proposal from board vice-chair Carcille Burchette to change BOE policy to be abled to name facilities after honorable individuals that are still alive.
The current policy in place forbade naming a facility in someone’s honor unless they had been dead for two years.
Additionally, the idea of having plaques added to the buildings named after individuals with a description of why the individual was honored was approved.
“I think the idea that we have places named after people is great but people in the community and visiting don’t know why a certain place is named after an individual. A plaque added to these places would give these details why someone is being honored,” Burchette said.
The new policy was approved for the plaques and the possibility of naming a facility in honor of someone who is still living.
With the approval came the suggestion that retiring soccer coach Armando Cima be so honored.
“He has proven to be an outstanding coach. He started our program and has built the program successfully. He has approved his ability to coach and keep it going,” Burchette said.
A member of the community, Roberta Webb, spoke during the public comment section of the meeting.
“We ask that you as board members hear the request of our community leaders, the Redhound varsity club, and former Redhounds,” Webb said.
Webb provided a list of 125 signatures and multiple letters from the community to the BOE showing the locals’ desire for the field to be named after the Corbin soccer coach.
The board said that the new ad hoc board being appointed would review and consider what Webb said and present to the board when voting and making the final decision as to who would receive the honor of the field being named after them.
The board then announced a change in the upcoming school year schedule, due to the the scheduling of dual credits and how Spring Break falls and affects the athletic schedules.
Spring Break will now be April 1-5 and the start day for school will be moved up a week on August 28.
While the BOE has been discussing and making changes in the schools, construction has progressed significantly at each school.
Superintendent Cox gave an update that the football field now has dirt being moved from the original high school football field to be repurposed at the middle school field. They are ahead of schedule due to good weather this winter at the high school field.
The new field will have brand new turf and a red kid’s turf near one of the end zones.
The facility will have 148 seats seven feet above the field with chair backs and more.
Corbin has the first game scheduled for September 15 against Frederick Douglass announced by football coach Tom Greer.
Also at the high school, plans for a tennis locker room, girls softball locker room and track and cross country facility are progressing.
The tennis courts will have an observation tower added for the coaches to see all the matches being played at once.
Officials spoke to the coaches at the schools before they planned these projects to see the needs of the student athletes were being met.
The middle school will have lights on the baseball and softball fields and soccer and football field should have a nice playing surface.
The funding used for the athletic renovations and construction is being paid by funding dedicated only to buildings.
“You either use the building fund or you sit on it,” Superintendent Cox said. “These funds need to be used and not sat on. It is for the community and we want to see they are being used for them.”
The BOE is happy to know the educational needs are being met and funding can be available to help support student athletes and their sports they play.
“We have always been in pretty good shape over our academic facilities over the past few years so now getting there as well on our academic facilities it’s really nice,” Childers said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.