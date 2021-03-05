FRANKFORT, Ky. - After three days of being passed over, Senate Bill 274 (SB 274), which would allow the City of Corbin to annex into southern Laurel County, passed the Kentucky Senate Friday by a vote of 20-12, with two senators passing and not voting.
Before the bill was voted on, Senator Brandon Storm (R-London) pursuant to Senate rule 15 made a motion to lay the matter on the clerk’s desk, citing the ongoing litigation as part of his reasoning. Storm later asked for a roll call vote on his motion to table the bill, which ultimately failed by a vote of 10-20, with three senators choosing to pass on the vote.
While current law prevents cities like Corbin, who have precincts in both Knox and Whitley Counties, from annexing into a third county, SB 274 would add a new chapter to Kentucky law allowing counties to annex into a third county provided the property is "adjacent or contiguous to the city’s boundaries at the time the annexation proceeding is begun,” provided that city has infrastructure in its third neighboring county in which it wishes to annex into.
Corbin is only one of four Kentucky cities incorporated in two counties that also borders a third. The cities of Crittenden, Corinth, and Dawson Springs are the others. Only Corbin and Crittenden have infrastructure within their third neighboring county. The city of Corbin is the only city with significant infrastructure in a third neighboring county.
The City of Corbin bonded $40,000,000 infrastructure in the late 1960s and early 1970s in an effort to help bring the American Greeting Company to southern Laurel County, which it did.
“Without the City of Corbin’s investment, there would have been no growth and no jobs,” the City of Corbin released in an official statement. “Every business located on Cumberland Gap Parkway is serviced by the Corbin City Utilities Commission for sewer services.”
If the bill passes the House, businesses connected to that infrastructure would have the opportunity to volunteer being annexed into the City of Corbin.
“This legislation that Senator Stivers is sponsoring is a ‘win-win’ for everyone involved in this unique situation, as it solves this decades old controversy and gives affected property owners an opportunity that does not currently exist,” the City of Corbin’s statement continues. “Our city will at last be able to benefit from the investment it made decades ago and initiate a new period of economic growth for southern Laurel County and bring additional jobs into our region.”
The bill also sets a floor for occupational tax received by Laurel County should the bill pass the House. Senate President Robert Stivers (R-Manchester), who sponsors the bill, said Corbin would only receive the increase in taxes.
“The impact to counties should be neutral to minimal due to the fact they should continue to receive revenue comparable to that received prior to the annexation,” reads the statement. “A similar impact to cities is expected.”
In its statement, the City of Corbin states that any future growth on Exit 29 would benefit the Laurel County School District, not the Corbin Independent School District.
“There is enormous opportunity for the Laurel County School District to benefit from increased taxes on this exit,” reads Corbin’s statement.
SB 274 would not affect the ongoing litigation between the City of Corbin and the City of London in Laurel County Circuit Court.
“If London wins, they will be able to develop Exit 29,” the City of Corbin explained in their statement. “If Corbin wins and London’s current annexation attempt is found to be illegal, then this bill will allow us to develop the exit and benefit from our infrastructure investment, rather than continue to sit dormant.”
SB 274 will now move on to the State House of Representatives for vote.
