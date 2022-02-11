FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A bill to require genetic testing in those under 40 years of age who have died from a cause that cannot be determined in an autopsy was approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.
Senate Bill 80, sponsored by Sen. Phillip Wheeler, R-Pikeville, was filed following the death of a 19-year-old Pikeville woman, whose cause was undetermined for nearly two years until genetic testing revealed she had cardiac arrythmia, which could have been treated with a beta blocker.
“This is a genetic abnormality that could have affected the rest of the family,” Wheeler said, “which enabled them to get the information to get tested and keep this from happening to another member of the family.”
Wheeler told the panel that, according to the state medical examiner, there are about 80 cases each year that wind up as undetermined.
Tracy Fletcher, the mother of Chantel Fletcher, testified that the night of her death, “No one could find any evidence. They said she just looked like she laid down and went to sleep. When we got the results of the autopsy and it was ‘undetermined,’ we didn’t stop with that. As a parent, to not know what happened to your child at the age of 19, is not just devastating that you lost her, it’s the what if that can drive you insane.”
After obtaining the records of her daughter’s death, Tracy Fletcher says she thought she saw something on her ELG strip and contacted a genetic expert at the University of Virginia, who concurred with her suspicions. “You don’t only think of your 19-year-old who only passed away with no reason, you think of your other child as well.”
She said whole family had genetic tests performed. “This brought closure to us, and there are a lot of families who don’t have closure.”
The bill passed on a 9-0 vote, and now heads to the Senate floor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.