FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) - Kentucky set a new record for highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a week and for a Sunday, said Gov. Andy Beshear.
He reported 9,335 positive cases this past week, easily topping the previous record from Oct. 5-11, when the commonwealth had 7,675 new cases. Although some labs don’t report on Sunday, it was also the highest number of new cases reported on a Sunday with 1,462 cases. The pandemic total in Kentucky has now reached 96,942.
The five counties reporting the highest number of new positive cases on Sunday were Jefferson with 379, Elliott 137, Kenton 53, Fayette 40, and Warren with 37.
“Since March 6, Kentuckians have been fighting COVID-19, yet we are facing the highest number of cases ever reported on a Sunday, and the highest week of new cases. We must do better,” Beshear said. “We all know the steps we need to take to stop the spread of this virus: wear a facial covering, wash your hands, stay six feet apart and limit gatherings and travel. Let’s all do these simple things to protect each other.”
On Saturday, the governor said he will be talking Monday about new recommendations to counties that are in the red zone, those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 residents. The governor plans to hold 4 p.m. briefings Monday through Thursday in the Capitol this week to update Kentuckians on COVID-19 and to announce the necessary next steps his administration will take. They can be viewed on the Governor’s YouTube and Facebook pages.
Beshear had been doing the briefings virtually from the Governor’s Mansion the past two weeks after he and his family went into quarantine when a member of his security detail tested positive for the coronavirus.
There were also three more deaths reported on Sunday, down from eight on Saturday, and bringing to 1,407 the number of Kentuckians who lost their lives to the coronavirus. Those who died include an 87-year-old woman from Fayette County, a 74-year-old woman from Grayson County, and an 83-year-old man from Spencer County.
The number of Kentuckians currently hospitalized stands at 841, one more than on Saturday. Of them, 231 are in the ICU, compared to Friday’s 205, and 106 are on a ventilator, which is one less than on Saturday.
Some of the daily numbers not reported on Sunday include the state’s positivity rate and the number of Kentuckians who have recovered.
For more information on the coronavirus and the Beshear Administration’s response in Kentucky, you can go to kycovid19.ky.gov.
