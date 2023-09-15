WILLIAMSBURG — September is National Suicide Prevention Month and Williamsburg local Melissa Lawson is using her non-profit, Bethany’s Hope, to prevent and promote suicide awareness inspired by her family’s tragedy of losing their 16-year-old daughter Bethany due to suicide in 2018.
Early on in Lawson’s suicide prevention and awareness effort, events mainly encompassed horse rides and walks. That has now expanded to add a motorcycle ride and an annual art exhibit at the Whitley County Extension Community Art Center at 428 Main Street, Williamsburg, featuring Whitley County school students’ art all themed around suicide awareness and the 988 suicide and crisis hotline.
The organization also gives away scholarships based on essay writing with suicide awareness and prevention themes.
“One reason we wanted to do the art gallery was because we want to get the 988 number into the minds of our children,” Lawson said. “If you have 52 pieces submitted, then that is 52 kids in our schools that know what the number stands for. They will know they can use it and share it with their friends.”
The theme for this year’s art exhibit is “fearfully and wonderfully made.” The gallery shows submissions from Whitley County schools and a homeschool.
During last weekend’s Old Fashioned Trading Days, festival goers were able to view the exhibit and vote on their favorite pieces.
One young artist will be chosen for a People’s Choice award. Additionally at the end of the month, a panel of local artists will judge the pieces and one will be featured on a billboard for the community to be reminded there is hope when one feels hopeless.
“A lot of the times we look in the mirror and see our imperfections, but our imperfections are what make us all unique,” Lawson said. “We have those imperfections for a reason.”
Lawson has taken that positive faith-based message and applied it to the darkest times of her life.
“Going through the pain I went through losing our daughter, there was a reason I went through that,” Lawson said. “I can’t be Christ-like and compassionate if I have never suffered. We have to walk through it sometimes to witness to others and help them through it.”
Lawson is doing just that with her passion for suicide awareness and Bethany’s Hope. Influenced by her daughter’s heart for charity.
You can view the art gallery all month long.
However, if you didn’t get the chance to view the talented art with the impactful message you haven’t lost your chance to get involved.
Bethany’s Hope hosts monthly meetings as a safe space for encouragement whether you are a survivor, lost someone due to suicide or just want to learn more about resources and how you can help.
“It’s open to everyone. Even if you just deal with depression or anxiety,” Michele Hatfield, a volunteer for Bethany’s Hope, said. “We are faith based. Our hope comes from above and that is where we find our hope through this darkness.”
They want to spread that message to others. Meetings have been consistently attended by faithful members for over four years. Those members also have assisted in Bethany’s Hope efforts.
“If we reach one person, it is worth it all to let them know they are not alone and that they need to continue living,” Lawson said.
Organizers hope that their efforts help others in the local community have difficult discussions with their children.
“The face of suicide, you just don’t always know,”Lawson said. “It is not always visible or obvious.”
Lawson said her daughter was a vibrant young woman and her death was unexpected and sudden, much like other stories of victims of suicide.
Lawson also referenced another local the community lost due to suicide last year.
“You could have never known he was struggling,” Lawson reflected. “That is why it is important to ask the question often, ‘Are you okay?’ Just like the famous Robin Williams, you never would have thought he was struggling because he has always lifted others up.”
Meeting times are posted on the Bethany’s Hope Facebook page each month and organizers encourage anyone to reach out on Messenger if they want more information or need to talk.
This Saturday, the local community will have a chance to get involved with suicide awareness and prevention efforts at Bethany’s Hope Suicide Awareness and Prevention Walk scheduled for 9 a.m. starting at The Green Space on Main in Williamsburg.
The walk is free to participate in and people are encouraged to bring pictures of family or loved ones they have lost due to suicide for their memorial table.
“We want to honor the memory of those in our community we have lost due to suicide,” Hatfield said. Coming together as a community to do things like this is a huge part of healing.”
State Representative Nick Wilson and former Rep. Regina Petrey Huff will be leading the walk and speaking with participants.
The route is a mile loop downtown.
“The numbers are unfortunately increasing and we need all the support and help we can get,” Lawson said. “We like to invite anyone with a voice to please come out walk with us, talk with us and help us save lives.”
Lawson wants all to know one important message.
“If you are struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide, please call 988,” Lawson encouraged, “Talk to someone and choose to stay because you are fearfully and wonderfully made and tomorrow needs you in it.”
