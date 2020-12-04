“One agency alone cannot tackle the many issues facing public education,” Beshear said during a virtual press conference. “So today, to remedy that issue, we are announcing the launch of the Commonwealth Education Continuum. This multi-agency consortium is comprised of leaders from early childhood to post-secondary and beyond.”
The Commonwealth Education Continuum will be a partnership between the Council on Postsecondary Education, the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet and the Kentucky Department of Education.
The goals of the group, according to the governor, are to find ways to “ease (the) educational transition and to create a cohesive experience for every Kentucky student from their earliest years, all the way through continuing to our adult learners.”
The hope is to overcome the transition points where the education system is more likely to lose children and adult learners.
“The major transition points, from pre-K to K-12, from high school to college or training and then on to a career, present unique challenges for so many students,” Beshear said. “Sometimes, these transitions are daunting or confusing for the students or their parents.”
Beshear noted an achievement gap tied to racial and economic disparities. “It doesn’t just exist, it persists.”
Rather than just acknowledging the issues as a problem of the past, Beshear said he wants to take steps to address them. “It is crucial for the future of our people and our commonwealth that we work across agencies to improve outcomes for our students and eliminate any gaps that might hinder those transitions.”
Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson said he is committed to closing the achievement and opportunity gaps across the education system.
“Only half of Kentucky’s children exhibit readiness for kindergarten,” Thompson said. “They are not ready to engage and benefit from early learning experiences that set the stage for future success. As many of you have heard me say before, the way to get an excellent higher education system is to get an excellent early childhood education system.”
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, who also serves as secretary of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, said, “This announcement is another step toward ensuring every Kentuckian has the tools they need to succeed from cradle to career. The collaboration between these shareholders and leaders will help us work together to build a better Kentucky for everyone.”
State Education Commissioner Jason Glass said, “Our educators must be able to teach with cultural awareness of student needs and learning styles. That means we need a more diverse teaching workforce.”
Including more male teachers and people of color, Glass added.
Beshear said Coleman, Thompson and Glass will serve as co-chairs, and other members will be named in the coming days.
The new group is expected to hold its first meeting in January.
