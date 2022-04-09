FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Governor Andy Beshear vetoed a sweeping pro-life bill on Friday, calling it "likely unconstitutional."
House Bill 3 addresses the disposal of fetal remains, the regulation of abortion pill dispensation, judicial bypass and parental consent for abortion on minors, abortion complications and abortion incidence reporting in the commonwealth.
Beshear said in his veto message similar laws in Texas and Louisiana were struck down by the Supreme Court.
“House Bill 3 requires physicians performing nonsurgical procedures to maintain hospital admitting privileges in geographical proximity to the location where the procedure is performed,” Beshear said Friday. “The Supreme Court has ruled such requirements unconstitutional as it makes it impossible for women, including a child who is a victim of rape or incest, to obtain a procedure in certain areas of the state.”
Beshear condemned the bill’s lack of exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest.
“Rape and incest are violent crimes,” he said. “Victims of these crimes should have options, not be further scarred through a process that exposes them to more harm from their rapists or that treats them like offenders themselves.”
Kentucky abortion law currently has provisions for victims of rape and incest.
Beshear also said HB 3 would “require the Cabinet for Health and Family services to, among other things, create three new full-time positions, build and electronic database to store and track a certification and complaint program, and establish additional reporting requirements at an estimated initial cost of close to $1 million” without appropriating any funds to implement the changes.
The emergency clause in HB 3 fails to provide the Cabinet with resources or time to make the transition, he said. “An agency is under no obligation to carry out an unfunded mandate,” Beshear added, citing Fletcher v. Commonwealth."
Dr. Todd Gray, executive director-treasurer of the Kentucky Baptist Convention, expressed disappointment in the governor's veto decision.
"By vetoing HB 3 our governor has declared to all Kentuckians that he would rather have the support of the pro-abortion lobby than defend the life of the unborn," Gray said. "For those of us who pray daily for the end of legalized abortion in Kentucky, his action is not surprising but nevertheless heartbreaking. I hope our elected leaders in the House and Senate will use the remaining days of this legislative session to override the governor’s veto."
Opponents of House Bill 3 have said if the measure becomes law it would eliminate access to abortion in Kentucky.
Richard Nelson, executive director of the Commonwealth Policy Center, called it a "sad day for the least among us in Kentucky.
"The bill's restriction on chemical abortion via mail order would have saved lives," Nelson said. "Easy abortion through the mail cheapens human life. And Gov. Beshear's veto of HB 3 contradicts his insistence that he cares for the most vulnerable in the commonwealth.
"HB 3 ensures good medicine in that women deserve more than mail-order attention when contemplating one of the most serious decisions they'll ever make," Nelson said. "And women deserve to see a doctor before taking drugs that end the life of their unborn child."
David Walls, executive director of The Family Foundation, found the veto "deeply troubling."
“HB 3 simply protects the health and safety of both the mother and her preborn child,” Walls said. “It is deeply troubling that Gov. Beshear has joined with the Biden Administration in pledging allegiance to the abortion industry and their abortion-on-demand agenda. Kentucky is a pro-life state, and we look forward to the General Assembly overriding Beshear’s veto on this widely supported pro-life bill.”
ACLU of Kentucky Policy Strategist Jackie McGranahan applauded Beshear's veto.
"This legislation was designed to push a safe and effective method of abortion care out of reach, shame and ostracize patients, and make the process of seeking and providing abortion care so difficult that patients may forgo care and providers may be forced to close their doors," she said in a statement.
Jennifer M. Allen, CEO of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, also called the bill unconstitutional in praised the veto.
“Because it would effectively ban abortion in the commonwealth, HB 3 is the most dangerous package of anti-abortion policies to come out of the Kentucky General Assembly. It is unconstitutional, anti-science, and against the wishes of the majority of Kentuckians who want access to safe and legal abortion.”
Beshear’s veto came over a week after House Bill 3 was delivered to the governor. The legislature will have a chance to override Beshear’s veto when both chambers reconvene on Wednesday.
Read the governor’s veto message here. Read the full text of House Bill 3 here.
