Gov. Andy Beshear reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths bringing the total to 480 cases and 11 deaths in Kentucky. He also announced he had signed an executive order to restrict out-of-state travel.
Beshear's order says that Kentuckians should only travel out of state for essential reasons like work, buying groceries, taking care of a loved one, complying with a court order, or other essential needs.
The two new coronavirus-related deaths are an 88-year-old female from Kenton County and a 90-year-old female from Simpson County, both who had underlying conditions.
This is a developing story.
