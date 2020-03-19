Gov. Andy Beshear reported Kentucky’s second death related to the coronavirus on Thursday, as well as approximately 47 positive tests now in the Commonwealth.
The second death related to the coronavirus was a 64-year-old male in Jefferson County who passed away on Friday and the test was returned Thursday. He fell into the vulnerable population with other health factors contributing to the death as well, but he did test positive for having coronavirus.
Beshear reported 35 positive tests on Wednesday so 12 new cases were reported Thursday. Pulaski, Christian, Henderson and Daviess counties were the new counties reporting positive cases.
One of the new cases is a 6-year-old in Jefferson County.
Gov. Beshear assured as more labs are completing testing, the numbers of positive tests are expected to go up.
