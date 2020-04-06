FRANKFORT - During his press conference Monday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced 54 new cases, and 14 new deaths across the commonwealth related to COVID-19.
“Some of these are deaths that haven’t been reported to us, that may have been reported by the local health departments” explained Beshear. “But we now have the confirmation, and the paper now with us.
“14 is hard,” he continued. “14 Kentuckians loved by their families and their friends that we have lost to this virus. So, let’s make sure that we light up more houses, more facilities, more places green tonight than we have on any single day that we have been dealing with this coronavirus.”
Those who passed away include an 86-year-old male from Jefferson County, a 96-year-old male from Kenton County, a 74-year-old female from Fayette County, an 81-year-old male from McCracken County, 56-year-old female and an 85-year-old female both from Jefferson County, an 81-year-old female from Campbell County, a 92-year-old female and an 89-year-old female from from Kenton County, 74-year-old male in Jefferson County, a 63-year-old male from from Campbell County, and a 91-year-old female from Kenton County.
The 54 new cases brings Kentucky’s total number of cases to 1,008. Although, Gov. Beshear did not mention any of the Tri-Counties when listing the locations of the new cases, both the Whitley and Knox County health departments reported their first confirmed cases within their counties respectively.
The Laurel County Health Department reported a new case on Monday evening. This brings Laurel County’s total number of cases to five.
“Again, we have different reporting deadlines than maybe a local health department does,” explained Beshear. “So, some of their numbers come in the next day. Some of the numbers that they have announced are in our announcement.”
Since the first reported case of COVID-19 in Kentucky exactly one month ago Monday, the state has seen 19,955 confirmed tests performed. Although, Gov. Beshear says he believes that number is higher.
Over the last month, Gov. Beshear says 163 Kentuckians have been hospitalized due to the coronavirus. Currently, there are 70 hospitalized.
Gov. Beshear also announced that the state would be using cabins in Kentucky’s state parks to quarantine first-responders.
“We’re going to start that program here shortly,” announced the Governor. “It’s a good use of those state parks, and we’re excited to do it.”
Beshear explained that the state would only use the cabins, and save the parks’ lodges to house additional coronavirus patients as needed.
“That adds about 1,100 or almost 1,200 extra beds if they are needed,” he said.
Gov. Beshear once again encouraged Kentuckians to continue to donate medical PPE equipment to healthcare facilities and the state.
To do so, call the state’s donation hotline at (833)-448-3773 or by visiting the website at giveppe.ky.gov. Donations may also be dropped off to any one of Kentucky’s 16 state police posts.
