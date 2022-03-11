FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that he is joining other governors in sending a letter to leaders in Washington to suspend the federal gas tax due to spiking fuel prices around the state and nation.
The letter asks Congress to remove the gas tax through the end of the year, he said during a Capitol press conference.
“Amid increased gas prices, an international crisis, and rising inflation, it’s clear legislative action is needed,” Beshear said. “This is the type of action that the U.S. government could absorb. It would be harder on any of the individual states that have so much work that needs to be done.”
He noted average gas prices across the nation are up more than a dollar from last year. “The Gas Prices Relief Act, as introduced in the House and the Senate, would alleviate consumer costs of rising gas prices, while protecting the federal government’s capacity to make infrastructure invests, and would not impact any infrastructure investment currently going on in Kentucky, or planned through this budget.”
Gov. Beshear conducted several bill signings, one of which was House Bill 6, sponsored by Rep. Sal Santoro, R-Union, which freezes vehicle property taxes at last year’s rate through next year, and provides a refund for those who have already paid their property tax bill. Since the measure has an emergency clause, it took effect as soon as it was signed.
He also signed Senate Bill 30, which allows people to sign up for an organ donor program when they renew their vehicle’s registration; and SB 38, which adds the crime of incest to the list of those where those convicted must serve at least 85% of their sentence before being eligible for parole.
The governor also reminded victims of the December tornado outbreak in Kentucky, that Monday is the deadline to apply for FEMA assistance.
While he did not have figures on how many Kentuckians have received FEMA benefits, he did say, “We have helped 6,279 Kentuckians through the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. That’s helping 80 families with funeral payments, 475 uninsured homeowners, 771 uninsured renters, and deductible help for 4,943 insured homeowners and renters. That’s about $10 million.”
He added, “What we’re looking for now is a way to leverage these dollars on the rebuilding side. We don’t want people strapped with large mortgages to rebuild the home they were living in, that they might have owned outright, or didn’t owe nearly as much on it.”
