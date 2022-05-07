FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – While most Kentucky governors in the past have declined to reveal who their pick is in the Kentucky Derby, only saying they hope it’s a Kentucky-bred, Gov. Andy Beshear has broken with that tradition, announcing his choice in the 148th Run for the Roses.
“I am excited about a couple friends that are involved in the Derby,” he said in response to a question by Kentucky Today. “I will admit that until last year, I’m not sure I had a friend participating in the Derby. One is Ron Winchell, who is the owner of Epicenter.”
“Ron is one of the owners of Kentucky Downs, where he has made significant investments in the commonwealth, created hundreds of jobs, and is also a partner in the Corbin track that is coming online with Keeneland, as well as in Bowling Green,” he said. “This is a guy who loves Kentucky, has invested significantly in it, has been a big driver in economic development. So, of course, we have to root for his horse.”
He also noted he is friends with some of the trainers in the race. “They are wonderful people. I know Kenny McPeek pretty well. I know he has two great horses in it, so I wish him luck, as well.”
Another gubernatorial tradition surrounding the Derby is to bring people in from out of town for economic development purposes and to convince them to locate their businesses in Kentucky. Beshear says he will also be bringing folks in, but from a different angle.
“We use it more to say, ‘thank you,’ than anything else,” he said. “Folks that have made significant investments in the commonwealth over the last several years, that are creating hundreds, if not thousands, of jobs will be here soaking it in. We will take every opportunity to say, ‘Thank you for your large investment, please feel free to invest more.’ That’s how you get to come back to another Kentucky Derby.”
Epicenter is trained by Steve Asmussen, a Hall of Fame trainer who has won both the Preakness and the Belmont but has yet to capture the Derby. Epicenter will be ridden by jockey Joel Rosario, who won the Kentucky Derby aboard Orb in 2013.
Epicenter, who is a Kentucky-bred colt, drew post position 3, and was the morning line second choice at odds of 7-2, behind Zandon, the favorite at 3-1.
