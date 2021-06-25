Gov. Beshear is the first governor to allow compensation for name, image and likeness by executive order, and says he took the action after talking with higher education officials and legislative leaders in the state.
“This step was done in cooperation with all of our public universities as well as leadership of both parties,” said Gov. Beshear after signing the executive order. “This action ensures we are not at a competitive disadvantage in recruiting, and also that our student athletes have the same rights and opportunities as those in other states. For any individual athlete, their name, image and likeness are their own and no one else’s.”
Leadership in the Kentucky General Assembly voiced support for the executive action, noting their intent to deal with the topic in the 2022 regular session.
“This has long been an issue of fairness for student-athletes, but last week’s Supreme Court ruling also places our universities at a competitive disadvantage as other states move forward,” said House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect. “These temporary steps address the immediate need, while we continue working with universities and other stakeholders to craft comprehensive legislation for the 2022 regular session.”
“We’ve been working for two years in the legislature with Democrats and Republicans to give our student athletes control over their name, image and likeness,” said Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville. “We can’t fall behind. I’m glad the Governor is stepping up to make sure Kentucky’s student athletes have the same opportunities here that they would in other states, and Sen. Max Wise, Sen. Whitney Westerfield and I remain committed to making sure protections like those in the Governor’s executive order become part of our law as soon as possible.”
Officials at the state’s public universities also spoke in favor of the action.
“On behalf of our student athletes at the University of Louisville, we are incredibly grateful for Gov. Beshear’s executive order allowing them to earn compensation based on their name, image and likeness,” said UofL Athletics Director Vince Tyra. “Bringing the state of Kentucky into competitive balance with other states across the country and, more specifically, the Atlantic Coast Conference is critical. The collaboration with legislative leadership in Frankfort is welcome and needed in leveling the playing field for our institutions and, more important, for our student athletes.”
“We would like to thank Gov. Beshear for his leadership on this emerging and very important issue affecting higher education,” said President Robert L. (Bob) Jackson of Murray State University. “This executive order will help maintain consistency across intercollegiate athletics by ensuring that rules regarding name, image and likeness are fairly applied to our universities and student-athletes. We believe our student-athletes will benefit from this executive order which provides much-needed direction for our university athletic programs here in the Commonwealth.”
See a separate story with UK basketball coach John Calipari for his thoughts on the issue.
On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the NCAA in a significant case that challenged the association’s ability to have national limits on benefits for athletes that are related to education, but more broadly the case has raised questions about the NCAA’s ability to limit benefits at all.
Nineteen states have passed legislation to allow such compensation for student-athletes. Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas enacted laws that will take effect July 1. The NCAA Board of Governors has preliminarily approved changes to their eligibility rules to allow such compensation, and the U.S. Congress has held hearings on creating a national standard for compensation. However, until that happens, Kentucky colleges and universities would have faced a competitive disadvantage as other states’ legislation becomes effective in a week.
