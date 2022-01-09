FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A record surge of COVID-19 cases fueled by the omicron variant has renewed concerns that Kentucky's hospitals could become overrun with virus patients, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.
The governor also reported significant coronavirus outbreaks in some of the state's prisons.
Continuing this week's trend, virus infections reached a new daily high Thursday, with 9,836 new cases reported — the state’s highest one-day total since the pandemic began, Beshear said at a news conference. The statewide test positivity rate has reached 23.67%, he said.
He warned that virus-related hospital admissions are starting to increase rapidly in Kentucky.
“Although we’re hopeful we will not see a similar increase in ICU admissions and patients needing a ventilator, there are still people getting very sick, and the trend does not look positive in either of those areas,” the governor said.
"There is real cause for concern that hospitals can and maybe will be overrun again,” he added.
Beshear pleaded with Kentuckians to take steps to combat the new virus surge.
“You can help us by getting vaccinated and getting your booster, which makes it very unlikely you’ll end up in the hospital, and then wearing a mask when it’s appropriate,” he said. "If you don’t help us in those ways, and if you’re part of this significant increase in hospitalizations, that person that’s hurt today in a car accident due to weather might not have a bed or the level of attention that they need.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.